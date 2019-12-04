|
|
Rosalie Ann Klingbeil
Sheboygan - Rosalie Ann (Buechler) Klingbeil passed away Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at Terrace Place, surrounded by her family. Rosalie A. Buechler was born May 19, 1956, in Sheboygan, WI, to Francis & Luella (Pennell) Buechler.
She was second youngest of six children. She was raised on the Buechler Homestead Farm in rural Sheboygan Falls, south of Six-Corners. She attended St. George Catholic School for grades 1-6 & transferred to public school when the parochial school closed. Rosalie graduated from Oostburg High School & was valedictorian of the class in 1974. Rose continued her education at UW-Sheboygan & UW-Milwaukee. She had a work-study job in the Business Office at UW-SC & the Housing Dept Main Desk of Sandburg Hall (UWM). After earning a Bachelor of Business Admin-Finance degree from UWM in 1978, she worked in Accounting at Donohue & Associates, Inc for 11 years. She was later employed with Lakeshore Technical College for over 25 years working in various positions in Financial, Computer, & Students Services.
Rose met her husband while attending UW-Sheboygan. She married David Klingbeil on September 22, 1979 at St. George Church. They had two children, Carl & Ashley. Rose loved being their mother & proudly attended sports & other activities. Rose often volunteered at many events including serving as an Assistant Boy & Girl Scout leader. She was the Cookie Mom for the scout troop for 7 years. Rose and her husband volunteered for the Stefanie Weill Center. Rosalie was a dedicated member of St. Dominic Parish. She also enjoyed shopping for good deals involving coupons & rebates. She would gather gifts to share amongst her extended family at the holidays.
After being diagnosed with ALS in Summer of 2014, Rose and her husband both retired in the fall of 2014 and continued to travel on many family vacations over the years. They enjoyed numerous road trip vacations with family were some of her most cherished memories.
Rose is survived by her husband; David Klingbeil, son; Carl (Michelle); daughter, Ashley Rose; one beloved granddaughter, Taylor Rose, and grand-puppy Sadie. She is survived by four brothers, Daniel Buechler (Joyce), Donald Buechler (Pat), David Buechler, John Buechler; one sister, Rita Dickfoss (Tom); one brother-in-law, Michael Klingbeil (Roxanne); sisters-in-law, Cynthia Klingbeil, Shirley Klingbeil, and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Arlyn and Maxine Klingbeil, & brother in law Kevin Klingbeil.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Rose's life will take place Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan at 10:30 am with Fr. Matthew Widder presiding. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Friday at church from 9:30 am until 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Rosalie & David would like donations sent to the ALS of Wisconsin Association, St. Dominic Parish, or Aurora at Home.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Terrace Place Senior & Assisted Living, Aurora at Home - Palliative/Hospice, ALS Clinic - Froedtert Milwaukee, as well as Dr. Paul Barkhaus, Dr. Dominic Fee, Dr. Cynthia Northup, Diane Fergot, Kelly, Amber, Jessica, Bob, and many others for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019