Rosalind Ann Beiersdorf Schuttey
Sheboygan - Rosalind, loving wife and mother died September 7, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was 94 years old.
Rozy was born on August 4, 1926 to Albert and Anna Lipps Beiersdorf in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of four children.
While attending Central High School she met the love of her life, Rudolph C. Schuttey. They were married on May 1, 1948 in Sheboygan after Rudy returned from military service in WWII and traveled by train to California for their honeymoon. Together they built their home, family and careers in Sheboygan and always with a passion.
Rozy and Rudy built a home on Evans Street (next door to where she was born and raised), and they always had flower and vegetable gardens. She especially loved her flowers. She canned and froze the vegetables and would always share delicious, canned pickles with visitors. Rozy made delicious German potato salad with bacon (served hot or cold), deviled eggs and povitica for her family. Her cupboards were always full of special treats and willing to try new recipes. Rozy also enjoyed sewing and crafts, many of which are wantingly on display in her children's and grandchildren's homes.
In 1966 Rozy began her career with the Sheboygan County Register of Deeds office, retiring in 1987 as the Deputy Register of Deeds. She visited the office in the spring of 2020. The friendly and courteous staff remembered her name, welcomed her and showed her the computerized records. The heavy books Rozy worked with were stored safely in the back.
When their nest on Evans Street emptied, Rozy and Rudy traveled frequently to places such as Florida, Mexico, Hawaii and the Bahamas. They took their three children and seven grandkids to Disney World in Florida twice. All of the grandkids adored their Grandma Rozy and Grandpa Rudy, who would bring little toys or objects from their travels.
After 91 years on Evans street, Rozy moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She flourished in the social activities and made many friends in her retirement community.
Rozy lived her life well and with gusto. She was always appreciative of her family and friends and her good fortune in life. She is missed by her family, but they are forever thankful of her love and support.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rudolph, parents (Albert and Anna), brothers Curtis and Francis, and leaves behind her sister Virginia Neumeister, Sheboygan WI, three children Claude (Gretchen), Mequon WI , Claudia Janecek, Billings MT and Jeffrey (Laurie), Oshkosh WI, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosalind will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday morning from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
It's love that makes a house a home
And warms it through and through.
It's love that keeps a family close
In all they plan and do.
Thank you, Mom and Dad,
For your wonderful example of
Love and marriage.