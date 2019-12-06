|
Rose A. Buteyn
Sheboygan Falls - Rose A. Buteyn, age 68, of Sheboygan Falls was called home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Sheboygan on February 12, 1951, to the late Leon and Lillian (Goebel) Losey. Rosie attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from North High School in 1969. She furthered her education at LTC and graduated with an Associate's Degree in finance. On February 13, 1971, Rosie married Philip J. Buteyn at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Rosie worked for over 30 years at Wells Fargo earning her way to the title of VP of personal banking at the time of her retirement. Throughout her career, Rosie made many friends and was respected as a mentor in the workplace. Rosie was also very active within the community, volunteering in programs such as Meals on Wheels, The Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Festival of Trees. While a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Rosie belonged to the altar guild and served terms as both the church treasurer and the school board president. She was a woman of faith whose life reflected her love for God. A current member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Rosie attended Bible studies, served on the fellowship committee, and was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
Rosie enjoyed antiquing, reading, traveling, gardening, and especially quilting. She belonged to the Sheboygan County Quilters Guild and the Kettle Country Quilters Guild. She spent countless hours in her loft creating many beautiful pieces for her family and friends to enjoy. Spoiling the grandchildren and her black lab, Sam, was also a passion of Rosie's. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Rosie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Phil; children, Brian (Luke Soeby) Buteyn of Fargo, ND and Rebecca (Joel) Fetterer of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; grandchildren, Dominick, Ava Rose, and Lily Fetterer; brother Donald (Pat) Losey of Beecher, WI; sisters-in-law, Jerith (Jeff) Buteyn Gier and Jane Buteyn; nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Along with her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Henry and Nelda Buteyn.
A Funeral Service for Rosie will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1127 Eisner Ave., in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors on Monday, at church, from 9 AM until the time of the service. Rosie will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to either Luther Memorial Lutheran Church or The Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Matthews and his staff as well the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care and compassion given to Rosie.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019