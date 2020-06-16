Rose A. GordonSheboygan - Rose A. Gordon, 92, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Shores of Sheboygan. Rose was born on June 17, 1927 to the late Frank and Wilhelmine Raml. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. Rose was united in marriage to Richard A. Gordon on July 10, 1948. She loved her family and always put them first. Rose enjoyed going to garage sales and finding good deals. She was a very social person and could talk to anyone and would do anything for someone in need. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and was active biking all over town and cutting her grass. She also had a love for watching basketball. Rose worked various jobs and retired from Luedktes Market. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.Rose is survived by her two sons, Dick (Debbie) Gordon and Jeff (Jackie) Gordon; five grandchildren Melissa (Steve) Kuchinski, Jason (Christine) Gordon, Adam Gordon (fiancee Robyn Marthenze), Renee Gordon (special friend Scott) and Melissa Balistreri; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (David) Sperger; special niece, Terry Wester; other nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, William (Judy) Gordon.She was preceded in death by parents; sister, Adeline (Ambrose) Wester; brothers Bernie (Lillian) Raml and Francis; brothers-in-law, David (Carol) and Donald (Judy) Gordon.A funeral will be held for Rose at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Ave., Kohler, WI. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.The family would like to thank Shores of Sheboygan, Terrace Place and Compassus Hospice for the care they took with Rose. A special thank you to Dr. Dean Mancheski and Dr. Mark Bettag.