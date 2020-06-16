Rose A. Gordon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose A. Gordon

Sheboygan - Rose A. Gordon, 92, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Shores of Sheboygan. Rose was born on June 17, 1927 to the late Frank and Wilhelmine Raml. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. Rose was united in marriage to Richard A. Gordon on July 10, 1948. She loved her family and always put them first. Rose enjoyed going to garage sales and finding good deals. She was a very social person and could talk to anyone and would do anything for someone in need. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and was active biking all over town and cutting her grass. She also had a love for watching basketball. Rose worked various jobs and retired from Luedktes Market. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Rose is survived by her two sons, Dick (Debbie) Gordon and Jeff (Jackie) Gordon; five grandchildren Melissa (Steve) Kuchinski, Jason (Christine) Gordon, Adam Gordon (fiancee Robyn Marthenze), Renee Gordon (special friend Scott) and Melissa Balistreri; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (David) Sperger; special niece, Terry Wester; other nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, William (Judy) Gordon.

She was preceded in death by parents; sister, Adeline (Ambrose) Wester; brothers Bernie (Lillian) Raml and Francis; brothers-in-law, David (Carol) and Donald (Judy) Gordon.

A funeral will be held for Rose at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Ave., Kohler, WI. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank Shores of Sheboygan, Terrace Place and Compassus Hospice for the care they took with Rose. A special thank you to Dr. Dean Mancheski and Dr. Mark Bettag.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved