1/
Rose M. Gaynor
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Gaynor

Sheboygan - Rose M. Gaynor, 86, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Countryside Manor.

She was born October 24, 1934 in Sheboygan to Peter and Mary (Siprak) Ognacevich. She graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1953.

On May 21, 1955 she was united in marriage to Gerald Gaynor at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Rose was a receptionist at the Aurora Sheboygan Clinic in the eye department.

Rose was a gifted vocalist, singing in the church choir, with the Sweet Adeline's, the Wuerl Band and many other bands. She was often a featured soloist. Rose was a talented gardener and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gerald, children; Therese (Peter) Holzwart of Waukesha, Roseann (Mark) Schuchardt of Elkhart Lake, John (Tracy) Gaynor of Sheboygan, and Brian (Julia) Gaynor of Portland, OR, grandchildren; Stephanie (Dan) Garcia, Caroline (Alex) Hinze, Adam (Emily) Holzwart, Katrina (Komlan) Assignon, Karissa, Marielle, Kirk Schuchardt, Mercedes (Jonathan) Olson, and Max and Rachel Gaynor, great-grandchildren; Benjamin and Austin Garcia, Reagan Hinze, and Oliver and Leo Holzwart, and one great-granddaughter on the way, and a sister Dorothy (Richard) Govek of Grafton. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5-year-old son Paul, grandson Quinn, and ten siblings: Anne Wilsing, Elias Ognacevich, George Ognacevich, Eva Repphun, Mary Ritchie, Michael Ognacevic, Stephen Ognacevic, Peter Ognavic, Katherine Reano, and George Ognacevich.

A Private Family Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery Sheboygan.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved