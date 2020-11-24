Rose M. Gaynor
Sheboygan - Rose M. Gaynor, 86, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Countryside Manor.
She was born October 24, 1934 in Sheboygan to Peter and Mary (Siprak) Ognacevich. She graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1953.
On May 21, 1955 she was united in marriage to Gerald Gaynor at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Rose was a receptionist at the Aurora Sheboygan Clinic in the eye department.
Rose was a gifted vocalist, singing in the church choir, with the Sweet Adeline's, the Wuerl Band and many other bands. She was often a featured soloist. Rose was a talented gardener and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gerald, children; Therese (Peter) Holzwart of Waukesha, Roseann (Mark) Schuchardt of Elkhart Lake, John (Tracy) Gaynor of Sheboygan, and Brian (Julia) Gaynor of Portland, OR, grandchildren; Stephanie (Dan) Garcia, Caroline (Alex) Hinze, Adam (Emily) Holzwart, Katrina (Komlan) Assignon, Karissa, Marielle, Kirk Schuchardt, Mercedes (Jonathan) Olson, and Max and Rachel Gaynor, great-grandchildren; Benjamin and Austin Garcia, Reagan Hinze, and Oliver and Leo Holzwart, and one great-granddaughter on the way, and a sister Dorothy (Richard) Govek of Grafton. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5-year-old son Paul, grandson Quinn, and ten siblings: Anne Wilsing, Elias Ognacevich, George Ognacevich, Eva Repphun, Mary Ritchie, Michael Ognacevic, Stephen Ognacevic, Peter Ognavic, Katherine Reano, and George Ognacevich.
A Private Family Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery Sheboygan.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com