|
|
Rose Marie Gilbertson
Sheboygan - Rose Marie Gilbertson, age 83, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born in Sheboygan on January 24, 1937, the daughter of the late John and Leona Schillingowski Klein. Rose attended local schools in the Sheboygan area.
Rose was employed by Park and Shop for 15 years, retiring in 1989. She also worked at Luedke Meats, Miesfeld's and owned and operated a GNC Store in Grafton with her husband Ralph.
Rose enjoyed a full life. She was one of the original Powder Puff Derby participants, she created beautiful hand-crafted floral arrangements for family, friends and craft shows, and loved to cook and bake. You could always count on Rose to bring the best dishes. Rose enjoyed many adventures with family and friends, experiencing her greatest joy being grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons, Michael (special friend Tara Hocevar) and Stephen (Renee) Gilbertson, both of Sheboygan, Daniel (Susan) Gilbertson, of Chandler, AZ; a daughter-in-law, Lindian Gilbertson, of Sheboygan, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Lori Gilbertson and her sister Patricia Babcock, her dear friends Deb and Ron Puddy and Nancy Brown, the wonderful friends she made at Taylor Heights Apartments, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph, a son, Dennis, two brothers, John Klein Jr. and Richard Klein and two sisters, Kathleen Ceval and Caroline Klein.
The family will celebrate Rose's life with a private family service. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020