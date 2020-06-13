Rose Marie Olson
Sheboygan Falls - Rose Marie Olson, 83, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend to many people whose lives she touched during her life.
Rose was born on November 6, 1936, in Lena, WI to Henry and Rose (Midle) Peetz. She was a graduate of Lena High School. She received a teaching certificate from Marinette Teacher's College, a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from UW Oshkosh, and a Master's Degree in Education from Northern Michigan University. She taught as a reading specialist for over 35 years until her retirement from the Florence WI School District in 1994. Her love for her students brought her back to the school as a substitute teacher nd to spend time reading to them whenever she got the chance. She was known for bringing along props, like her stuffed armadillo (when reading Armadillo Rodeo), in order to help the stories come to life for the children.
On June 6, 1959, Rose married James Edwin Olson in Lena, WI at St. Charles Catholic Church. One of her favorite stories she loved to tell was how they met in one of their college classes and he turned around and said "Hi, Rose Marie". They lived in WI after they married for many years and moved to the Iron Mountain, MI area in 1974. They were members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain, MI. Rose and James were also longtime members of Lion's Club where they served as District Governors of the Upper Peninsula of MI. They attended International conferences around the world for The Lions Club and loved to travel around the US as well. Rose also served as a volunteer for many other organizations, and set a wonderful example of giving to her community for those around her, She enjoyed reading, camping, snowmobiling, gardening, and boating and they enjoyed living on a chain of lakes for the past 30 years. Spending time with her grandkids at the lake house gave her great joy and they loved teasing their Grandma Rosie and making her laugh.
Rose felt God spoke to her at church one Sunday that she should take in foster children. She listened to Him and she and Jim took in over 20 foster children over the years, which could be both a joy and a challenge. She never regretted that decision and many of them and their children have remained a part of her life and brought her much joy.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Paul) D'Alberto; son-in-law, Alex Yano; six grandchildren, Andrew (Tessie) D'Alberto, Kyle D'Alberto, Abby D'Alberto, Andrea Yano, Chelsea (Tony) Cave and Chase Yano; two great-grandchildren, Aniya and Ali; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Peetz and Freda Olson; and brother-in-law, Robert Kadletz. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband James: her parents, Henry and Rose; daughter, Rhonda Yano; two brothers, James (Gloria) Peetz and Peter Peetz; sister, Helen (Tom) Lemke Kadletz; and brother-in-law, Larry Olson, as well as her in-laws Woody and Lucille Lawrentz.
A mass will be held later this summer at St. Anne Catholic Church in Lena, WI and will be announced at a later date on the Wenig Funeral Home website listed below and on Facebook. Burial of she and her husband James will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Lena, WI.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Lions Clubs International.
A special thanks to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Olson family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.