Rose Mary Wettstein Pascal
Palatka, FL - Rose Mary Pascal, 80, of Palatka FL , passed away on March 25, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. Born in Chilton WI to Matthew and Mary Dikansic Wettstein, her family moved to Sheboygan WI, where Rose Mary attended Sheboygan Central High School and graduated in 1957. She married Lorenz N Pascal and they resided in Palatka since 1975. Rose Mary had worked as secretary/bookkeeper with Artic Air. She was also very active with the Women's Auxiliary of VFW Post #3349 where she ran the Bingo games. In addition to her love of playing Bingo she also enjoyed reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents Matthew and Mary Wettstein; her husband Lorenz "Larry" Pascal; two sisters and two brothers-in- law; Marlene (William) Meyer; Nancy (James) Sachse; one brother Roger Dikansic and a daughter Rebecca Rose Pascal.
She is survived by a brother Robert (Lorrie) Wettstein of Sheboygan Falls WI; one sister-in-law Carolyn Dikansic of Belvidere, IL; by two sons Rory Wettstein (Bea) of Sheboygan WI; Larry (Jennifer) Pascal of Kensett IA; a daughter Deana (Patrick)Wright of Palatka FL; Six grandchildren: Justin Wettstein, Matthew Wettstein, Randall Wettstein, Kathryn (Rusty) Hays, Lyndsey (Steven)Mills and Dylan Palmatier; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held on March 28, 2019, at the Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with a private family burial at the Palatka Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Rose Mary's book of memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com Donations may be sent to the Putnam First Cancer Fund 600 Zeagler Dr Palatka FL. 32177.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 7, 2019