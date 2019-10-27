Services
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Nisleit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Nisleit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Nisleit Obituary
Rose Nisleit

Sheboygan - Rose Felsinger, 92 passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tender Reflections Nursing Facility in Manitowoc.

Rose was born on November 26, 1927 in Sheboygan a daughter to the late Frank J. and Olga (Engel) Johst. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School with the Class of 1946. On April 28, 1947 she was united in marriage to Henry Felsinger and together they had three children, Mary, Alan and John. John passed away in 1955 from polio. Rose worked for many years at Leudtke's Market and until her retirement in 1992 worked in the office at Schultz Sav-O Stores.

Rose was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Sheboygan where she was active in church functions which included preparing the weekly bulletin and organizing many of St. John's Travelers trips.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Mary Nisleit of Chilton; her son, Alan (Linda) Felsinger of New Holstein; her grandchildren, Connie, Rob, Heidi and Jon; a granddaughter-in-law, Jackie and 13 great grandchildren. Along with her husband, son and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric, son-in-law, Robert Nisleit and brother and sister-in-law, Ludwig and Lucille Johst.

Private family services are to be held at Olson Funeral and Cremation Service with entombment to follow in Garden Terrace Mausoleum.

Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rose's arrangements
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now