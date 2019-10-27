|
|
Rose Nisleit
Sheboygan - Rose Felsinger, 92 passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tender Reflections Nursing Facility in Manitowoc.
Rose was born on November 26, 1927 in Sheboygan a daughter to the late Frank J. and Olga (Engel) Johst. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School with the Class of 1946. On April 28, 1947 she was united in marriage to Henry Felsinger and together they had three children, Mary, Alan and John. John passed away in 1955 from polio. Rose worked for many years at Leudtke's Market and until her retirement in 1992 worked in the office at Schultz Sav-O Stores.
Rose was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Sheboygan where she was active in church functions which included preparing the weekly bulletin and organizing many of St. John's Travelers trips.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Mary Nisleit of Chilton; her son, Alan (Linda) Felsinger of New Holstein; her grandchildren, Connie, Rob, Heidi and Jon; a granddaughter-in-law, Jackie and 13 great grandchildren. Along with her husband, son and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric, son-in-law, Robert Nisleit and brother and sister-in-law, Ludwig and Lucille Johst.
Private family services are to be held at Olson Funeral and Cremation Service with entombment to follow in Garden Terrace Mausoleum.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rose's arrangements
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019