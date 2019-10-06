|
Rose Pape
Plymouth - Rose Pape, a gentle person and avid reader, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Waterford in Plymouth at the age of 89.
Rose was born on June 20, 1930 in Milwaukee a daughter to the late Louis and Santa Gobbi. She attended and graduated from schools in Milwaukee. In 1951 she was united in marriage to Harold Pape in Milwaukee. They resided in Milwaukee until Harold's retirement upon which they moved to Florida. Harold preceded her in death in 2000. She had been employed with the Brown Deer School System and while living in Florida at K-Mart. Rose came to Plymouth four years ago to reside with her son and his family.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Karen (Edward) Stilp of Ocala, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Pape of Plymouth; a granddaughter, Amanda (Joseph) Irwin of Ocala, Florida; three grandsons, Michael Pape and Matthew Pape, both of Plymouth and Andrew Pape of Ft. Hood, Texas; three great grandsons, Ian, Zachary and Alexander. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Pape and seven brother and sisters.
A private family celebration will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Rose's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and their appreciation the staff of the Waterford and Heartland Hospice. Your kindness will be remembered.
