Rose Poth
Sheboygan - Rose Poth passed peacefully to her eternal home on May 14th and is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived an abundant life of 91, years full of love and joy shared with family and friends.
Rose was born July 16, 1927 in Sheboygan, WI to immigrant parents Jacob and Sophia (Weber) Zitzer. Rose was proud to be born in the United States and loved growing up in Sheboygan, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Rosie attended Trinity Lutheran grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the Class of 1945. Rosie proudly served her country, working for the Federal Government at the Pentagon during WWII. She loved her career in Washington DC, but even more, she loved her high school sweetheart, Henry J. Poth. Upon Henry's return home from Japan, they were soon married on August 30, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Together they begin a new business venture - Poth Food Market. For nearly 50 years, customers at the market were greeted with her contagious smile and cheerful personality. For over 20 years, Rose and Henry also owned and operated Poth Spring Valley Ranch, an Arabian horse farm and boarding stable. After semi-retiring, Rosie took her experience and talent to Poth Family Dental in Fredonia as receptionist and office manager.
Anyone who knew Rosie, loved her! She brought life, light, and fun wherever she went. Rosie was a committed wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was loving, generous and grateful for all her many blessings. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved vacationing, going out to eat, watching movies, shopping, and attending countless activities for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosie will be dearly missed by her 6 children: Lynn (Bill) Yang, Bradley Poth, Janelle (Mark) Arenz, Scott (Kay) Poth, Rosanne (Scott) Luchterhand and Dr. John (Dr. Karla) Poth; 16 grandchildren: Clint (Chris) Kautzer, Matthew (Tamara) Kautzer, Peter (Kayla) Kautzer, Andrew (Michelle) Kautzer, Amee (C.T.) Thompson, Michelle (Trevor) Riehle-Ludtke, Melissa Arenz, Taylor, Teresa and Dane Poth, Rachel (Eric) Zingler, Wesley (Abigail) Luchterhand, Everett, Jaidyn, Anders, and Athena Poth; 11 great grandchildren: Clara Kautzer, Logan and Landon Kautzer, Joshua, Caleb, Bethany and Drew Kautzer, Mariah Bledsoe, Benjamin, Lily and Sophia Zingler. She is further survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Cleora Marx (of Howards Grove, WI) and Patricia Zitzer (of Bozeman, MT) as well as 2 cousins: Sophie Gunther and Frieda Methfessel (both of Sheboygan, WI). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 4 brothers (one in infancy), and 3 sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Service will be held for Rose on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 222 Stafford Street, Plymouth at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Meador officiating. Friends may call on the family at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service. A private family committal service will be held on Friday at Wildwood Cemetery, Sheboygan.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of Rose Poth.
The Poth family would like to thank the many caregivers that touched Rosie's life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 19 to May 21, 2019