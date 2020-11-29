Sister Roseann Wagner
Milwaukee - Sister Roseann Wagner, 86, who lived her religious vocation as an educator and musician, died November 24, 2020, at Maria Linden Apartments in Milwaukee.
Sister Roseann was born May 19, 1934, in Sheboygan. She was received into the School Sisters of St. Francis on June 13, 1957; made her first profession of vows in 1959 and made final (perpetual) vows in 1965.
Sister Roseann is survived by a brother, Roger (Shirley) of Brandenton FL; a sister, S. Mary Jane Wagner, SSSF, Milwaukee; nephews Steve (Jean) Wagner of Eagle River, Dan Kriescher of Green Bay, and David (Lorrie) Wagner of Tallahassee, FL; nieces Sandra Wagner (Denis Desilets) of Claremont NH, and Susan (Shawn) Violette of Belmont, NH; cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews; great grandnieces and great grandnephews; former students, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared her life for 63 years.
Sister Roseann was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Cecilia (Knackert) Wagner; brother Jules Wagner; sister, Sister Marella Wagner, OSF (Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity); and her niece, Connie Wagner (Kriescher).
Sister Roseann ministered for the entirety of her vocation in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. She served as organist and music faculty member for the St. Joseph Convent Motherhouse (1956-1966), choir director at St. Lawrence School, Milwaukee (1959-1966), and on the faculty at Alverno College (1966-1971). She served as her community's novitiate director (1971-1981), then ministered at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, Hales Corners, as spiritual director, music instructor, and associate director of liturgical music (1981-2004). She also was musician at St. Camillus, Milwaukee (2002-2013) and at St. Francis Seminary (2006-2011). She served in the ministry of prayer and presence at Maria Linden from 2013 until the time of her death.
A private funeral liturgy was held November 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, Milwaukee, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee. Family and friends are invited to view the funeral online on the community's Ustream channel: https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated—www.sssf.org.