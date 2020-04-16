|
|
Rosemary J. Holfeltz
Sheboygan - Rosemary Julia Holfeltz, 88, of Sheboygan, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Sheboygan Senior Community where she was living for the last year. She truly lived a wonderful, long life.
Rosemary was born on June 17, 1931 in Sheboygan to the late Aloysius and Rose (Schwoerer) Wagner. She attended Holy Name School in Sheboygan, St. Fidelis in Spring Valley, WI, and graduated from Kiel High School in 1949.
On August 30, 1952 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Edsel Holfeltz at St. Fidelis Church in Spring Valley, WI. They were happily married for over 55 years and lived in the Sheboygan area most of their lives.
Rosemary was a devoted Catholic and member of Holy Trinity Parish in School Hill, WI; she also proudly served as Mother of Catholic Knights for several years. Rosemary worked at Prange Way and Rockline for many years. She always enjoyed playing her favorite card game Sheepshead, camping with her family, traveling with Ed, and gardening. Everyone knew about her love for flowers and she always had fresh flowers around her.
She loved traveling with Ed, everywhere from Alaska to Europe; they traveled across the US to Frostproof, FL every winter for over a decade. Rosemary loved to do everything with Ed, but one of their favorite activities was dancing.
Rosemary loved her family above all. She loved when the entire family was together. Many days were spent at their Cedar Lake home swimming, boating, fishing, bonfires, grilling out brats, and just hanging out.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Donna (Peter-Buck) Doyle and Michael (Linda) Holfeltz, Sheboygan; Debra (Debi) (Scott) Linder, Montgomery, TX; and daughter in law, Susan Holfeltz, Sheboygan. Grandchildren Peter (Carrie), Eric, Valerie Doyle, Sheboygan; Bryan Frank, Scottsdale, AZ, Kyle (Athena) Holfeltz, Sheboygan, Lori (David) Fischer, Milwaukee WI, Jenni Holfeltz Sheboygan Falls, Cody Holfeltz, Chicago,IL; Heidi (Joseph) Heimerl, Odessa, TX, Diana Linder, Anchorage, Alaska, Francesca (Franci) Linder, Baytown TX; Johanna (Jacob) Hollyfield Cascade, WI, Matthew (Jessie) Holfeltz, Eden, WI.
Great-grandchildren, Philip, Colin, Dylan, and Lexee Doyle, Sheboygan; Jazzmyn Betsa, Oregon, WI, Wylliam Korth, Sheboygan; Auston and Ava Freis Sheboygan Falls, Liam and Stella Holfeltz, Sheboygan; Persephone (Perci) and Abraxas (Brax) Heimerl, Odessa, TX; Zora Hollyfield, Cascade, Addyson and Lillyanna Holfeltz, Eden, WI.
Great great-grandsons Gabriel and Uriah Olson, Oregon, WI
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law June Miller and Eileen Mischock, Sheboygan and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Rosemary joined her love Ed, her sons Jerry and Tom, granddaughter Rhonda Doyle, her parents, sisters (and their spouses) Lorraine (Wilfred) Diederich and Alice (Laron) Mischock, her brother Kenneth (Marie) Wagner, brother-in-law Wilfred Miller, and many friends.
Due to the current Covid-19, a private family burial will take place at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Watch for an announcement in the Sheboygan Press.
A memorial fund has been established in Rosemary's name.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sheboygan Senior Community and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and understanding with Mom, especially Katy, Mel, Nikki, and Mary Ann.
Rosemary loved her family and always thought about them. She touched the hearts and lives of everyone she met and will always be remembered. We love you mom and miss you already. Keep dancing with dad until we get there.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020