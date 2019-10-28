Resources
Rosemary Kaboord Obituary
Rosemary Kaboord passed away on October 18, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital, Galveston, Texas. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on October 31, 1927 to Joseph and Helen Startz. She attended St. Peter Claver elementary school, and graduated from Central High School in 1945. Rosemary lived in Mercer, Wisconsin in the late 50's, early 60's, moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the mid-60's. She worked at Pitch's Ribs for 20 years. She returned to Sheboygan and worked at Latso's Tavern until she was 77 years old. She moved to Galveston, Texas in 2009.

She will be lovingly remembered for her quick humor, friendly smile and red hair.

Left to cherish her memory is sister JoAnn Bersch (James), daughters Catherine Kaboord of Las Vegas, Nevada and Susanne Kaboord (David Delmenhorst) of Galveston, Texas, niece Wendy Gartman (Neil), nephews David Wilke (Jennifer), Anthony Wilke (Bethany).

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
