Rosemary Kohls
Sheboygan -
Rosemary Kohls, age 90, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on July 30, 1929, the daughter of the late Otis and Joyce Mathe Marquardt.
Rosemary attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1948. On September 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to John Kohls. He preceded her in death in 2016. She enjoyed line dancing, embroidery, crocheting, western television shows and movies. Rosemary also like to watch golf on TV and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.
Survivors include her three sons, Terry (Mary), Steven (Carol) and Mark (Shelly) Kohls, all of Sheboygan, seven grandchildren and one grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Otis Marquardt Jr.
A private entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Woodland Manor in Sheboygan Falls, Memorial Hospital E.R. and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020