|
|
Rosemary L. Hermann
Sheboygan - Rosemary Hermann (Hoell, formerly Mueller), of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth. She was 85 years old.
Rosemary was born September 5, 1934 in Sheboygan to Alois and Marie (nee Haindl) Hoell. She attended Holy Name School before graduating from Sheboygan Central High School, class of 1952.
Rosemary was a receptionist at Ballhorn Chapels for many years. Most recently she was employed at Pick 'n Save on N 25th St.
On June 21, 1997, Rosemary was united in marriage to Richard Hermann at Ebenezer UCC in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death November 5, 2014.
Rosemary was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ. She loved attending family functions, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, going on various gambling trips, knitting and reading. Rosemary was a very kind and generous person and will be greatly missed.
Rosemary is survived by her children: Vicki (Jim) Leonhardt of Sheboygan and Dale Mueller of Sheboygan Falls. She is further survived by grandchildren: Cory (Robin) Leonhardt, Jenny (Dolf) DeCeuster and Leslie Mueller; great-grandchildren: Grace, Blake, Vincent, Oliver and Daniel; brothers Tom Hoell and Gary (Char) Hoell; sister-in-law Shirley Hoell; former husband Roger Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, siblings: Alois "Sonny" (Dorothy) Hoell, William "Bill" Hoell, Marion (Jerry) Leisner and Lucille (James) Van Deelen and sister-in-law Karen Hoell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon. Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Rosemary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Rosemary's name.
Rosemary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers at Kindred Hearts and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to her.
Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 4, 2019