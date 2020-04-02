Services
Roxanne "Roxy" Bubnes


1940 - 2020
Sheboygan - Roxanne "Roxy" (Hoffmann) Bubnes, age 80, returned to her heavenly home on April 1, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered and forever cherished by her family who were the center of her life. Roxanne was born on March 1, 1940 to Ray Sr. and Caroline (Bushner) Hoffmann. She grew up in Sheboygan and graduated from Central High School in 1958. In 1960, she married her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Bubnes, and they had 3 children. Her commitment and devotion to her family was second to none. She enjoyed the simple things in life; long drives, shopping for treasures, crafting and playing the "star game" with her siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert; her children, Brad (Donna), Gary (Barb) and Lori (Dave) Torrison; her grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Mitchell, Trudi Bubnes and Kayla Torrison. She also leaves behind her brother, Roger (Shirley) Hoffmann; sister-in-law, Sue (Stolzmann) Hoffmann and nieces, Vicki (Rick) Haynes and Tori (Tom) Skrzypchak.

Roxy is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ray E. Hoffmann and nephew Ross Hoffmann.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Golden Harbor Assisted Living and the wonderful staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice who took loving care of our dear Roxy.

A private family service will be held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home in Sheboygan.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.reinboldfh.com. All hugs need to be received by Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
