Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Roxanne M. Ertel


1961 - 2019
Roxanne M. Ertel Obituary
Roxanne M. Ertel

Sheboygan - Roxanne Ertel was born on March 14, 1961 and passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 30, 2019 at the age of 58. She attended Sheboygan North High School. During her working years, she worked in manufacturing and was a caretaker at various caregiving facilities in the Sheboygan area. Roxanne loved socializing with family and friends, spending time with her beloved pets, Jack and Jill and most importantly, she loved spending time and taking care of her grandchildren.

Roxanne is survived by her children, Wayne (special friend Tracy) Johnson Jr., Melissa (Karl) Liebelt and Melinda (Ryan) Ehaney; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Daylen, Nolan, Norman and Drew and siblings, Rick Ertel, Lori Kurtz and Tracy Kahl. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roxanne is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Roseli and brother, Robert.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
