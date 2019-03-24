|
Roy A. Miller
Plymouth - Roy Alfred Miller, age 89, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was born in Plymouth on February 5, 1930, a son of the late Edgar and Vera (Ball) Miller.
Roy graduated from Plymouth High School in 1948.
On September 16, 1950, he married Bette Suckow, the mother of his children, at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, WI.
Roy served in the United States Army beginning in 1948. He was in the 32nd Division, and served with the 1st Constabulary BOE in Germany. He was the Administrative Tech at the National Guard Armory in Plymouth for 36 years before retiring in 1985.
In 1990, he married Carol Mitwede and were later divorced.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and painting.
Roy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
He is survived by: Two children: Karen (Dave) Miller of Manitowoc and Gina Voland of Kiel; Ten grandchildren: Eric, Melissa (Jim), Carrie (Mike), Jeff, Justin (Camisha), Adam (Ange), Colin (Amy), Evan (Emily), Brock, and Mia (Fiancé: Brandon); Many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Son: Kevin Miller and Brother: Kenneth W. Miller.
A Celebration of Roy's life will be held on Sunday (March 24, 2019) from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019