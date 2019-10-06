Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
441 Millersville Ave
Howards Grove, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
441 Millersville Ave
Howards Grove, WI
Roy A. Schneider

Roy A. Schneider Obituary
Roy A. Schneider, age 90, formerly of Howards Grove, passed away in Arizona on September 25th. He was a Korean War veteran and small business owner. His devotion to Jesus showed in his devotion to his wife, Shirley, and their five children, and in his service on boards and committees at church.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, one sister, three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law and a son-in-law. He is survived by his sisters, Grace Bartels, of Lakewood, CO., and Edith (Duane) Hintz, of Hollywood, MD., his sisters-in-law Alyce Platz, of Bowling Green, Oh., and June Platz, of Sheboygan, WI; his brother-in-law Wally Adler of Sheboygan Falls, WI; and his five children: Judy (Harry) Calvert, of Cedar Hill, TX.; Dave (Aina) Schneider, of Phoenix AZ.; Nancy Brandt of Sandy, UT; Tom (Jane) Schneider, of Grand Island, NE.; and Marie (John) Sempert, of Show Low, AZ. He has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 441 Millersville Ave, Howards Grove Wi 53083 on Thursday October 10th, at 11:00 am. Visitation at the church at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given WELS Kingdom Workers at N19W24075 Riverwood Drive Suite 200 Waukesha, WI 53188.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 6, 2019
