Roy C. SteinhardtSheboygan - Roy C. Steinhardt, 88, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2020 at Sheboygan Senior Community where he had been residing.Born June 18, 1932 in Plymouth, Roy was a son of the late Walter and Ethel Warner Steinhardt. He attended Plymouth area schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950. He then attended Fond du Lac Jr. College and Madison Business College. On September 5, 1956, he was united in marriage to Evelyn A. Mayer in Plymouth. They were married for 29 years before Evelyn preceded him in death on June 3, 1986. He then married Vera M. Filipiak on July 21, 1990. Vera preceded him in death on January 28, 2019.He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 serving in Europe.Roy worked for the Borden Company for over 37 years before his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ where he served as an usher and greeter. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5612 in Plymouth and served as the quartermaster and on the Military Honors Team for 20 years. He was awarded the All State Quartermaster Honor various years. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, watching the Packers, Brewers and the Bucks. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is survived by his children David (Susan) Steinhardt, Sheboygan, Debra (Clifton) Cook, Peoria, AZ, Gary (Lynn) Steinhardt, Kiel, and Laurie (Randy) Lawrenz, Sheboygan; his daughter-in-law, Jackie Filipiak; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Garret) Wachowski , Sarah (Trever) Ehlert, Greta (Jim) Hoderny, Leah (Brian) Hibl, Grant (Kelsey Yahr) Schultz, Eric (Amanda) Stempihar, and Carrie Stempihar; seven great grandchildren; his sisters, Lois Suemnicht and Kay (Kenneth) Mauk; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his parents and his wives, Evelyn and Vera, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Steinhardt; and two sons, Michael and Richard Filipiak.Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. A private family service will take place immediately following. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Senior Community and Aurora Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Roy's arrangements.