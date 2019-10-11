|
|
Roy E. Glasgow
Sheboygan - Roy E. Glasgow, age 77, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 1942, the son of the late Roy and Pauline Noonan Glasgow Sr.
Roy attended and graduated from Eastern High School in Detroit, MI. On February 17, 1961 Roy was united in marriage Theada A. Sykes in Waverly, Tennessee. He then went to Seminary School at Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. Roy was a minister for fifteen years in Albright Shores, MI and was the Director of the Beacon Center until his retirement. He was an U.S. Army Veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War. Roy did two tours of duty and a six-month extension. He achieved the rank of Staff Sargent.
Roy was involved with Habitat for Humanity, The Friendship Shelter and was an avid member of Joy Fellowship Assembly of God in Michigan. He was also a substitute teacher in multiple places for special needs children. Roy enjoyed reading, watching birds and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Theada "Annette"; three children, Thomas Glasgow Sr., Sherry Craft, Heather Glasgow; a daughter-in-law, Alicia Martinez; four grandchildren, Angela Glasgow (Sam), Jessie Craft, Thomas Glasgow Jr.(fiancée Ayesha), Nina Glasgow (fiancée Rocky); seven great-grandchildren, Thomas III, Julian, Cayleb, Elicia, Esias, Laila and Rocky Jr; his sister, Mary Sue Lerchen; a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Garza and a brother-in-law, Edward Sykes. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Norma Jean and a great-grandchild, Bobby Blundell.
A funeral service for Roy will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday evening October 18, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m and on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Roy's name. A special thank you is extended to staff at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Memorial Hospital and Cleveland V.A. for the compassion and care that was given to him. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019