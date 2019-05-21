Roy R. Schlieder



Sheboygan - On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Roy Robert Schlieder passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief battle with cancer at Pine Haven Christian Community and was surrounded by his loved ones till the end.



Roy was born on Dec 13, 1928 in Sheboygan Falls, to the late Samuel and Lydia Mueller Schlieder. He attended area schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1946 and then furthered his education by attending Sheboygan County Normal School and graduated in 1948. It was there that he met the love of his life, Laverne Steffen. They were married Nov 25, 1948 and enjoyed 70 years of marriage.



After graduation Roy worked as a teacher in Sheboygan County and for R-way Furniture. He worked 33 years for the Sheboygan Area School District starting in the stock room and working his way up to become the Manager of Transportation. He also drove buses for the New Dawn Club. After retirement he worked at Trilling Hardware and Wicks Lumber using his vast knowledge of woodworking and construction to help others.



Roy was strong in his Lutheran faith and was actively involved in the church. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls where he was baptized, confirmed and later married. He and Laverne then joined Immanuel Lutheran Church when they moved to Sheboygan and raised their family and then in later years, they became members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.



Roy was active in the Boy Scouts of America with his sons. In his spare time he loved antiquing and going to flea markets, collecting Snoopy items and old windup toys from his youth. He was a very gifted woodworker and enjoyed making toys of all kinds for his grandchildren.



He was a wonderful and loving husband, a patient and loving father, and a grandfather who loved to spoil his grandchildren with his love and kindness. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his 6 sons and their wives; Samuel (Kathi), Daniel (Frieda), David (Julie), Timothy (Debbie), Thomas (Colleen) and James (Kim) Schlieder and his grandchildren and step grandchildren; Mark Schlieder, Christopher (Cindy), Elizabeth and Rebecca Schlieder, James Wettstein and Cathy (Jeremy) Franke, Erika and Drew Schlieder, Zachary and Naomi Schlieder, Sarah Schlieder, and Molly and Maggie Schlieder. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Delores Strains and his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends he had met throughout his life.



Roy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph and his wife Geraldine and his in-laws; Arthur Sr. and Nelda Steffen, Arthur Jr. and Lucille Steffen, and Roland Strains.



The funeral service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 917 Mead Ave, Sheboygan on Wednesday May 22 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Roy's name for Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation service has been entrusted with Roy's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 21, 2019