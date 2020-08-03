1/1
Roy Robert Gruenewald
Roy Robert Gruenewald

Kewaskum - December 14, 1934 - July 31, 2020

Roy R. Gruenewald of Kewaskum, age 85, passed away on Friday July 31, 2020 at his residence with his family surrounding him. He was born on December 14, 1934 in Escanaba, Michigan to Roy F. and Catherine (nee Good) Gruenewald. He was raised in Thiensville and graduated from Shorewood High School Class of 1952 and then served in the US Marine Corps. On September 29, 1956 Roy married Elfriede Bauer in Milwaukee and began their family. Roy retired from Sheet Metal Workers Local #18. Roy enjoyed baseball, golf, swimming, bowling, playing cards and wintering in Parker, Arizona. He was a member of the American Legion, Zion EV Lutheran Church and Sheet Metal Workers Local #18.

Roy is survived by his wife Elfriede "Snig", daughter Darcy (Glenn) Mueller, son Mark (Audra), grandchildren Camron (Heather) Cook, Dawn (Bryan) Grohskopf, Tamara (Chris Lawrence) Mueller, Davine (fiancé Dylan Black) Gruenewald and Danielle (Matt Fishbeck) Gruenewald other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters Teri Lyn Cook and Susan Debra Gruenewald.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday August 7th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend 53095) with Pastor Steven Bode presiding. Visitation will be held Friday from 11:30am until 1:15pm. Cemetery Service at Washington County Memorial Park with full Military Honors to follow.

Thank you to my family, Pastor Bode and many friends for stopping over, for the thoughts and prayers and by helping in any way needed.

Memorials to MS Society or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation are appreciated.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
