|
|
Rev. Ruben Grosshuesch
Sheboygan - Rev. Ruben Grosshuesch, age 97, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center. He was born July 29, 1921 at Stratford, WI to Rev. Calvin and Alice Grossheusch (Kuhlmann). He received his education in the public schools of Klemme, IA, graduating from high school in 1939. He graduated from Mission House College (now Lakeland College) in 1943 and from Mission House Seminary (now United Theological Seminary) in 1946.
While he was in college he played football, basketball and participated in track. He received the Hauser-Kuplic Award for outstanding athlete in 1942 and again in 1943. While he was a Seminary student he coached the college basketball team for three years, leading them to the first conference championship in the school's history. In 1961 he was one of the first members inducted into the newly formed Lakeland College Hall of Fame and served for many years on the Board of Directors of that orginization.
A son, grandson and great grandson of ministers, Mission House was dear to his heart, his family having been involved from its inception. Rev. Dr. Herman Muehlmeier, Ruben's great-grandfather, was one of the founders of the school. Rev. Tillman Grossheusch, another great-grandfather, was one of the first students to enroll at the school. Succeeding generations saw his grandfather, Dr. John Grossheusch on the faculty, and his uncle Dr. Paul Grosshuesch serving as a president of the institution. Many family members are graduates of the school.
Ruben served St. John's Evangelical and Reformed Church, Melbourne, IA from 1946 to 1957. During which time a new church building was erected. The debt being retired in 1956. While in Iowa he directed many youth camps and was appointed Youth Director for the Iowa Synod of the Evangelical and Reformed Church. He was president of the Board of Directors of the Deaconess Hospital in Marshalltown, IA for a number of years and a member of the Executive Committee of the Iowa Council of Churches, serving as secretary of that group.
From 1957 to 1986 he pastored Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan, WI. The congregation re-located and constructed a new church building in 1970. The debt was retired in 1978. A strong program of Christian Educations developed during his pastorate at Ebenezer, involving Church school, Confirmation instruction, Bible School, Youth Fellowship, and Adult Classes. In 1991, in a six denomination study, sponsored by the Lilly Foundation, Ebenezer was recognized as one of five U.C.C. congregations to have an effective program of Christian education.
During his 29 year ministry in Sheboygan, Rev. Grossheusch served as president of the Sheboygan Ministerial Association, director of the Sheboygan County School for Chrisitian Workers, chairperson of the Autumn Religious Festival, director of the camping program of the North Wisconsin Synod of the Evangelical and Reformed Church, director of the Family Camping program of the Wisconsin Conference of the U.C.C. and a member of the Board of Directors of Moon Beach Camp at Eagle River, WI. After his retirement from the active ministry, he served as Interim Pastor of St. John's U.C.C. at Elkhart Lake, St. Mark's U.C.C. at Cleveland and St. James U.C.C. at Spring Valley.
Ruben loved outdoor activities such as golf, gardening, hiking, canoeing, and camping with his family. He was an active member of the Evening Optimist Club and Ebenezer Breakfast Club.
In 1945 he was united in marriage to Joan Leschensky of Waukon, IA. Children born to this union were Judith Lee (Keith Ollis) of Vancouver B.C.; Joel of Littleton, CO; Robin (Merri Walters) of Ann Arbor, MI; and Peter (Maureen Shields) of Breckkenridge, CO.
Ruben has eight grandchildren; Jennifer and Jessica Lee; Ariel, Haniel, Zione and Aerron Grossheusch; Billy and Madison Grossheusch, four step-grandchildren; Ryan, Luke and Iisak Lussenden and Halii Walters.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, sister-in-law Ruth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Joan, his brothers Calvin, Ewald and Edward, his sister Gertrude.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer United Church of Christ (3215 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan) with Rev. Lorri Steward officiating. Friends may call on Friday, at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 21, 2019