Ruben M. Seurer



New Holstein, WI - Ruben M. Seurer, age 88, of New Holstein passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.



He was born August 18, 1930, in Charlesburg to Erwin & Rosalia (Schmitz) Seurer. Ruben attended St. Charles Catholic Grade School in Charlesburg and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1948. While serving in the US Airforce from 1948 - 1952, Ruben met and married Joan Taylor on January 13, 1951, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska.



Ruben was employed at the former Arps Corp (Ameriquip) in New Holstein for 43 years. He retired in 1995. In his retirement years, he worked for Country Floral in New Holstein delivering flowers.



He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, New Holstein Knights of Columbus, Catholic Knights, Holy Name Society at Holy Rosary, and a member of the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 for 53 years. He served on the New Holstein Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years.



Ruben is survived by his three children, Rose (Skip) August of Chippewa Falls, Stephen "Rubes" Seurer of New Holstein, and Deb (Chuck) Smith of Park Falls; six grandchildren, Ryan (Gina) August, Kevin (Linda) August, and Jason (Pam) August, Adam Smith, Jessica Smith, and Mariah Smith; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Rita (Ollie) Greuel of New Holstein and Stella Kapellen of rural Chilton. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Joan on June 3, 1996; his son, Michael Seurer; and a brother-in-law, Roger Kapellen.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Military Rites conducted by the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 & State Military Honors will take place at the church following the Mass.



Visitation: Family and friends may greet the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday morning, February 19th from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein, (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary