Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
116 N. Pleasant Street
Plymouth, WI
More Obituaries for Ruby Kapellen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Kapellen


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Kapellen

Plymouth - Ruby Kapellen, 92, of Plymouth entered into eternal life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care with her family by her side.

Ruby was born on January 5, 1927, in the Town of Greenbush, to the late William and Estella Harck Bergin. She attended Glenbulah Grade School and graduated from Glenbulah High School. On May 21, 1947, Ruby married the love of her life, George Kapellen at St. John the Baptist Church in Plymouth, where they were both members. Ruby and George resided in Plymouth most of their married life. They were married for 64 wonderful years before George preceded her in death on June 29, 2011.

Ruby had worked for many years at the Clevpak Corporation in Plymouth and retired there. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her garden and cooking. Many of her recipes have been passed down to her children and grandchildren. She also loved to refinish furniture, and collect antiques. As a retired couple Ruby and George loved to take long weekends golfing at different golf courses in the Wisconsin area.

Ruby is survived by her seven children; Daniel Kapellen, Plymouth; Susan (Patrick) Sheeran, Sheboygan; Karen (John) Owens, Sheboygan Falls; Kim (Dan) DeSmidt, Plymouth; Judith (John) Meerstein, Plymouth; Ann (Richard) VanWyk, Howards Grove; David (Colleen) Kapellen, Sheboygan Falls. Fifteen Grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) MacKinnon; Alex Kapellen; Adam (Ami) Shaw; Samuel Shaw; Jodi (Jake) Lamers; Shawn Owens ( Special friend Vanessa); Brenda (Jim) Weiland; Chad (Regina) DeSmidt; Scott (Heather) Meerstein; Amy (Matthew) Carey; Zachary (Erin) VanWyk; Michael VanWyk; Angela (Special friend Brian) VanWyk; Anthony Kapellen; Megan Kapellen; and sixteen Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother in-law Joe (Doris) Kapellen, Sheboygan Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, George; two children, Jean Kapellen and Dennis Kapellen; her parents; her in-laws Frank and Claire Kapellen; sisters Hilda (Ollie) Meyer and Leona Bergin; two brothers Wallace Bergin and William (Dorothy) Bergin; daughter in-law Edith Kapellen; two brother in-laws, Father John Kapellen; Raymond (Ruth) Kapellen; two sister in-laws, Elizabeth (Melvin) LeMahieu; and Sister Ann Claire Kapellen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday evening (February 28, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 116 N. Pleasant Street in Plymouth. Father Philip D. Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Private Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in Plymouth. Relatives and friends may call at the CHURCH on Thursday (Feb. 28) from 4:00 P.M. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ruby's name.

A special thank you to the staff at Rocky Knoll for making Ruby's last journey in life a safe and comfortable place.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019
