Rudolf "Rudy" K. Schildbach



Sheboygan - Rudolf "Rudy" K. Schildbach, age 84, passed away at The Waterford of Plymouth on June 8, 2019 in the Memory Care Unit. Rudy was born on March 9, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI to the late Ernst and Norma Schildbach. Rudy graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in the class of 1953 and went on to Capital University and Trinity Lutheran Seminary, both in Columbus, OH, where he achieved a Master of Divinity Degree. Rudy was ordained as a Clergyman of the American Lutheran Church (now ELCA) on June 25, 1961. He served several churches as the Pastor in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio. Rudy enjoyed his pets, classical music and loved a good cigar.



Rudy is survived by his sister Joy Schildbach and other extended relatives.



He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brothers Glen and William as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service for Rudy will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2104 Geele Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53083 with Pastor Kristin Berglund officiating. A time for visitation will be at church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow service at Lutheran Cemetery.



The family requests that any memorials be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church. They would also like to thank the staff of The Waterford of Plymouth and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A special thank you and appreciation to Pastor Kristin Berglund and many friends for their care and concern for Rudy and his family. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019