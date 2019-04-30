|
|
Rueben A. Kuhn Jr.
Plymouth - Rueben A. Kuhn Jr. "Scoop", age 78, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Plymouth on December 20, 1940, son of the late Rueben Sr. and Erna (Behr) Kuhn.
Scoop graduated from Waldo High School in 1959.
He worked for Nicodemus Carpentry before working 43 years at Borden Foods in Plymouth, retiring in 2004. He also loved to help everyone he could, whether it was farming with Gilbert Ott and Walter Born or helping his uncle Arno at Behr Building Service.
On March 2, 1963, he married LaVerne Awe at Salem U.C.C. in Plymouth. The couple resided in Plymouth following their marriage. LaVerne preceded him in death on March 31, 2009.
Scoop enjoyed NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt). He also enjoyed gardening, landscaping, woodworking projects, hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include: Three children: Sherry Kuhn (Fiance: Ron Lee) of Plymouth, Michael Sr. (Laura) Kuhn of Plymouth, and Deborah (Kevin) Wilcox of Belgium; Five grandchildren: Megan Kuhn (Friend: David Coronado), Lucas (Ali) Kuhn, Michael Jr. (Jamie) Kuhn, Collin Wilcox, and Meta Wilcox; Five great-grandchildren: Ayana, Zuri, Rylee, Kaylee, and River.
He is further survived by: Four sisters: Anna Hoppert of Plymouth, Karen Kuhn of Mt. Calvary, Sue Kuhn of Plymouth, and Carol (Richard) Brott of Plymouth; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Scoop was preceded in death by: His wife; Parents; Brothers-in-law: Calvin (Virginia) Awe and Kenneth Hoppert; and Sisters-in-law: Selma (Carl) Mayer and Alma Awe.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday (May 2, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in the Town of Lyndon.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Thursday (May 2) from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Rueben's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks for the wonderful care and compassion given by the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice (especially Jason and Jessica) and Pastor John Schultz.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 30, 2019