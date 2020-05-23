|
Ruffin Staffrude
Sheboygan Falls - Ruffin Lloyd Staffrude, formerly of Edgerton, WI, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by the love of his family.
Ruffin was born September 25, 1927, in the Village of Busseyville in Jefferson County, WI, to Peder and Martha (Severson) Steffrud.
Ruffin graduated from Edgerton High School in 1947, and lived in the Busseyville area most of his life until later moving to Solon Springs, WI. Following graduation from high school, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War. He was proud of the fact the mortar group he was in charge of never dropped any "friendly fire" on our troops.
On December 19, 1952, he married Grace Helmke in the Town of Oakland, Jefferson County, WI. Grace preceded him in death on September 15, 1976. He later married Doris Marsden. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2004.
Ruffin was a natural craftsman and mastered carpentry at an early age. He went on to spend his lifelong career as a construction manager. While he had no formal education in construction or engineering, he excelled in a career that took great skill and expertise.
After working for several companies as a carpenter foreman, Ruffin joined JP Cullen and Sons, Janesville, WI, as a Construction Superintendent. Over 25 years, he managed many large commercial projects throughout the Midwest including hospital additions in Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Monroe, WI and Freeport, IL, an addition to UW library, seminaries in Iowa, water treatment plants in Dubuque, and the concrete in the Portage Power plant superstructure. He was especially proud of managing the building of the Beloit Hospital from the ground up while with JP Cullen. In the later years of his career, he started a local commercial construction company in the Edgerton area. Over several decades, Ruffin also owned many rental properties in both Wisconsin and Florida which he enjoyed managing.
He retired in the mid 1980's to spend more time with family, and to hunt and fish, and spend time at his cabin in Canada as well as spend winters in Florida. He especially enjoyed golfing while in Florida and was a "snowbird" for over 30 years.
Ruffin is survived by two sons, Paul (Sherry) Staffrude, Peter (Kristi) Staffrude; a daughter, Julie (Mark) Schleicher; 5 grandchildren, Michelle (James) Larson, Eric (Beth) Staffrude, Joel (special friend Cherie) Staffrude,Rachel Schleicher, Holly (Alan) LaLuzerne; 5 great-grandchildren, Pyper and Lillian Larson; Odin, Calvin and Peder Staffrude. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and spouses, Ruffin was preceded in death by his three sisters, Alma, Myrtle and Julia.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held at the Busseyville Cemetary on Saturday, June 6th at 1 p.m. A public Celebration of life will be held for Ruffin at a later time.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Busseyville Church, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), or Wisconsin Parkinson's Association.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pine Haven Fellowship Home for the care and compassion shown Ruffin the past two years; as well as Rocky Knoll Woodlands staff, Sharon Richardson Community Hospice, and the caregivers from Embrace Care Management for their compassionate care the last few weeks of his life.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Staffrude family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020