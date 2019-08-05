|
Russell F. Krueger
Plymouth - Russell Frank Krueger of Muskego (formerly of Plymouth) was called home on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 80.
Russell was born on May 15, 1939 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of the late Daniel Sr. and Olive (Svetlik) Krueger. He grew up helping on his family farm and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1957.
On February 23, 1963 he married Sandra A. Lueck at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. They raised two sons together and later retired after 45 years at the Kohler Company. Following retirement, he took his love for golf to the course and became a groundskeeper at Evergreen Golf Course in Plymouth. He spent his off time with Sandi and friends and loved catching up on the latest sports games, races, and purchasing his daily lottery numbers. He lost his beloved Sandi on July 26, 2013. Russell had an amazing sense of humor, infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten anyone's day.
Russell was a devoted Father to sons, Todd (Michelle) Krueger of Waukesha and Troy (Lynda) Krueger of Delaware. He was loved and cherished by his seven grandchildren: Austin Krueger of Menomonee Falls, Chelsea Krueger of Hartford, Ashley, Anthony, Sabrina and Hannah Krueger of Delaware and Dana (Chris) Shockey of Ohio; Four step grandchildren: Shane (Lisa) Masters of Hartford, Owen Masters of Hartford, Jake Kautz of Jackson and Morgan Kautz of Greenfield; One great-grandson: Karson Phillips; Five step great-grandchildren; Also survived by 7 sisters: Lorraine Stahl of Plymouth, Bernice Wallace of Plymouth, Marilyn (Jim) Carpenter of Plymouth, Irene Boeselager of Racine, Laverne Czarnecki of Plymouth, Geraldine Dessloch of Plymouth and Barb (Lee) Pozun of Plymouth; Sisters-in-law: Linda Krueger of Plymouth and Bonnie Lueck of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Russell was preceded in death by: Wife: Sandi; Parents: Daniel Sr. and Olive Krueger; Mother and Father-in-law: Ervin and Doris Lueck; Brothers: Daniel Jr. and Milton Krueger; and Brothers-in-law: LeRoy Stahl, Allen Lueck, Vernon Wallace, Harry Czarnecki, Richard Dessloch and Jack Boeselager.
Following Russell's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday (August 9, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 3:00-5:00 P.M. with a prayer service to follow at 5:00 P.M. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Russell's name for the .
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019