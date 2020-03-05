|
Russell L. Doxtator, III
Sheboygan - Russell L. Doxtator, III, 44, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly in a house fire on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born February 27, 1976 in Sheboygan, Russell was the only son of Russell L. and Patricia A. Winter Doxtator. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1994.
Russell most recently worked for the Stryker Company deconstructing portions of the Edgewater Power Plant in Sheboygan. He previously worked as a painter at Lakeshore Displays. He was a proud member of the Oneida Nation. He enjoyed hunting, camping and especially fishing. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer on the Detroit Lions. He also loved spending time with his cat, Smokey.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Sabrina and Samantha Doxtator, Sheboygan; his parents, Russell and Patricia Doxtator, Cleveland; his uncle, Clarence Doxtator, Oneida; his aunts, Janice (Nathan) Cloud, Green Bay, Helen (Ken) Doxtator, Oneida, and Corine Doxtator, Green Bay; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn Sr. and June Winter, Russell and Dorothy Doxtator, his uncle, Glenn Winter, Jr., and his aunts, Theresa McPherson, Phyllis DeCorah and Miriam Doxtator.
A memorial services for Russell will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Chris McKnight will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the Sheboygan fire department, paramedics, and the emergency room team at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for all of their efforts,care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Russell's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020