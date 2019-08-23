|
|
Russell L. Larson
Plymouth - Russell L. Larson, age 79, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday (August 21, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with his family by his side.
He was born on July 3, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Lorne and Lenore Larson.
Russell attended Iola High School.
He served in the United States Army for several years.
On October 15, 1966, he married Barbara DeZwarte at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
He worked at the Tannery in Sheboygan and Sargento for over 15 years.
Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing on Lake Michigan, trap shooting, playing cards, and spending time with his children.
He was a member of the Ladewig-Zinkgraf American Legion Post #243 of Plymouth.
Survivors include his wife: Barb; Two children: Traci (Mike) Wiskowski and Russell Jr. (Christine) Larson; Grandchild: Katie Larson; and Sister: Lucille Swenson.
He is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Beverly and Violet.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday (August 25, 2019) at 4:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor Dale Miller, Pastor of Salem Plankroad UCC, will officiate.
Visitation will take place at Suchon Funeral Home on Sunday (Aug. 25) from 1:00 P.M. until time of Services.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Russell.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 23, 2019