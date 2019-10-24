|
|
Russell Matthew Wiechmann
Sheboygan Falls - Russell Matthew Wiechmann, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Russell was born on March 28, 1929, in Kohler, WI to Fred and Margaret (Schroeder) Wiechmann. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School with the class of 1947.
On December 16, 1961, Russell married Phyllis Greupink in Cedar Grove. Russell was employed at Kohler Industries for 41 years until his retirement in 1991.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Covenant Church in Sheboygan. He was a crossing guard for over 10 years in Sheboygan Falls. In his younger years, he played baseball in the Rainbow League. Russell was a sports fanatic and especially loved the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. He will be remembered for his wonderful stories and sense of humor. He especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Jade.
Russell is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two daughters, Julie (Steve) Ninnemann and Connie Wiechmann; grandchild, Jade Russo; great-grandchild, Casmir Washington; brother-in-law, Leroy (Judy) Greupink; and two sister-in-laws, Bonnie Greupink and Karen Greupink.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret; and brother-in-law, Duane Greupink.
A funeral service to celebrate Russell's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Pastor Ethan Tews officiating. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Russell's name for Zion Covenant Church.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019