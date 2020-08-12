1/
Ruth Adelaide Buege
Ruth Adelaide Buege

Sheboygan Falls - Ruth Adelaide Buege, age 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 1, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1932 to Alfred and Benora (Halverson) Iverson in Mahnomen, Minnesota.

Ruth loved (a bushel and a peck) her family very much, and especially enjoyed gathering together and cooking for everyone. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her much joy. Ruth loved Jesus and her church and was involved in several ministries through the years. Everyone appreciated her natural desire to serve and take care of everyone. Ruth was also an amazing pianist and musician.

She was united in marriage to Donald F. Buege, Sr. on February 4, 1954 In St. Cloud Minnesota. She occasionally worked, but was a very dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. After Ruth and Don retired they moved to Minocqua, Wisconsin where they had a home on Lake Shishebogama. They remained active with both Faith Evangelical Free Church, and Eaglebrook Church in Minocqua. Later, they moved back to the Sheboygan area. One of the great joys of Ruth's (and Don's) life while back in Sheboygan was attending Hope Church. She loved the fellowship and music, but most of all the leadership and preaching of Pastor Bill.

Surviving Ruth are one daughter & 3 sons; Donald Buege, Jr. (Jacqueline), Fond du Lac, WI; David Buege (Jan) Hudson, WI; Timothy Buege (Tiffany), Rubicon, WI; and Barbara Bolgert (Paul Bolgert), Sheboygan, WI. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and many other family & friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers and 3 sisters and her days-old Grandson Brett Buege.

We are very grateful for the staff at Pine Haven Christian Communities, and to Sharon Richardson Community Hospice, who took such great care of Ruth.

The family is planning a memorial gathering at a later date.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ruth's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
