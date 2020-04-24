|
|
Ruth C. Bub
Plymouth -
Ruth Caroline (Pfeifer) Bub, Plymouth, passed away April 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her daughters and her sister.
She was the daughter of the late George and Hilda (Grossheim) Pfeifer and was raised on a small dairy farm in the town of Forest. Ruth had several great memories of her childhood, including her first pet, a black and white kitten named Slippers. Ruth also remembers several winter rides to school on the back of her father's sled.
Christmases were mostly bleak and the children were grateful to recieve oranges and popcorn balls except for one memorable year when Ruth got a teddy bear. She loved panda bears! She bought her first car in 1952: a dark green '42 Chevy for $125. Ruth graduated in 1954 with a class of 297 from GoodRich High School in Fond du Lac. In 2014 Ruth was fortunate enough to attend her 60th high school reunion.
Ruth was very active in the United Methodist church choir, in Greenbush, where she was joined by her brother, Herold. She also served as the church organist from the mid 1970s until recently. At the Christmas Eve service in 2011, Ruth played the organ while her friend, Del Fenner played the harmonica to Silent Night. The You -Tube video can be seen at "New Hope Methodist Silent Night" recorded by Gary Knowles.
Ruth loved to travel; one of her many highlights included a Green Bay Packers cruise, where she mingled with several current and former players, including Fuzzy Thurston, Max McGee and Anthony Freeman. Ruth made countless trips to Las Vegas over the years; in a memorable visit, she and her daughter were chosen to sit in the front row of the Sigfried & Roy show at the Mirage and were introduced to the white tigers! Ruth travelled via RV to all 48 states of the continental United States, along with her late cat, Heidi.
She had a strong work ethic and often had 3 jobs at one time. One of those was working at Road America, where she would work 28 hours in a weekend and met multiple racecar and motorcycle drivers from all over the world. She loved waitressing and bartending because she absolutely loved people! No matter where she went, she ran into someone she knew.Her favorite employer was Sargento Cheese Co in Plymouth. She enjoyed being a part of such a family-oriented business; she met so many friends, including Nancy, Colleen and Tammy. She was proud to retire from Sargento in 1998.
She adored her grandson, Trevin, and was so proud of his love for animals, and his sincere nature and his kind heart.
She loved Wordsearches, white jellybeans and musicals (she saw CATS! 4 times) She was a frequent patron at The Fireside Theatre in Ft. Atkinson and she adored polkas and Country music, especially Jim Reeves and Alan Jackson. Additionally, she absolutely loved the sound of bagpipes.
She loved her whiskey old-fashioneds with Early Times, just a drop of bitters, 1/2 pack of Sweet n Low, and water. No one made them better than Bekki at Chissys. Ruth loved the filets at The Depot restaurant, and was so impressed with her former neighbor, Chef Pat's, talent. She always marvelled that she shared her birthday, 11/1, with (neice) Dawn and (nephew) Wayne. Ruth adored animals, including her "furry" grandchildren, Everly, Eastwood, Elliot, Kitty, Eddie and Chubba.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Jodi Christel (Randy Stahl) of Plymouth, Jill Bub, Sheboygan Falls; one grandchild, Trevin Christel (Bri Phillips) Plymouth; sisters Dolores (David) Buskee, Nevada and Bernice Kohlman, Green Bay.
She is further survived by neices, nephews and countless friends and her cat, Precious. She is preceded in death a son, James, her parents, 2 sisters Mildred (Norman) Buell, and Loretta (Jerome) Witthuhn and a brother, Herold Pfeifer and many neices and nephews.
Ruth's daughters would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Charlotte Stockard for "being such a good friend to our Mom, we will never forget your kindness to her and ourselves -- we love you!' Special thanks to MaryAnn, Charalyn, Kristin, Amanda, Pastor MaryAnn and Karena from Sharon Richardson Hospice for the " exceptional care and respect, compassion and professionalism you have shown to our Mom and family is truly appreciated!" Our thanks also to Dr. Woody and Kyleen Flores at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for their compassionate bedside manner and kind explanations.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a gravesite service will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
Memorials in Ruth's name may be directed to the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
"Our mother taught us everything...
except how to live without her"
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020