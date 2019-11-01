|
|
Ruth E. Buttke, age 92, of Sheboygan passed away Saturday morning October 26, 2019 at a local nursing home. Ruth was born December 6, 1926 in Sheboygan to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Schultz) Fibiger. She attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from Central High School in 1945. Ruth was united in marriage to Elwood Buttke on September 30, 1950 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan; he preceded her in death on March 23, 2018. Prior to Ruth raising her children she was employed as a receptionist at the Sheboygan Clinic. Ruth played the cello in the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra for many years and especially enjoyed the symphony's European tour in 1995. She also loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Ruth was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader for many years.
Ruth is survived by her children Cynthia (Mark) Wickboldt of Chicago, IL, and Kathleen Ann (Gary) Klein-Wassink of San Diego, CA; grandson Joel (Ingrid) Wickboldt of Watertown, WI; granddaughter Anne Rachel (Jeffrey) Anderson of Mt. Prospect, IL; great-grandchildren, Eva Ruth and Elsie Rhoda Wickboldt, and Eleanor Elisabeth Anderson; as well as nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Betty (Walter) Brown and Doris (Roger) Nack, brothers Marvin (Minnie) Fibiger and Norman (LaVerne) Fibiger, and sister-in-law Beatrice Buttke.
A visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, November 11, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
(The family requests that memorials be designated for Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School.)
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019