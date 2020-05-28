Ruth E. Dotz
Sheboygan - Ruth E. Dotz, age 93, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. She was born in Sheboygan on November 4, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Nora Wagner Hinz.
Ruth attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. On May 31, 1947 she was united in marriage to Robert Dotz. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2012. She was a current member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Ruth was a homemaker and worked at H.C. Prange's as well. She was also involved in the Girls Scouts and a member of Good Shephard Ladies Aid.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy (David) Daehn and a sister, Angie Miller. Ruth is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Her parents, husband, her sister, Dorothy Wilsing and her brother, Leo Hinz all preceded her death.
A private graveside service for Ruth has been held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center for the excellent care she received during her time there.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
