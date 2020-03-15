|
Ruth E. Meyer
Town of Sherman - Mrs. Ruth Meyer, of Hwy 144 in the Town of Sherman, passed away at Harbor Club in Port Washington early Saturday morning, March 14, 2020. She was 86 years old. Ruth was born in Sheboygan on March 4, 1934, daughter of Frank and Martha Schmidt Jacoby. She grew up in Dacada and attended St. Nicholas Grade School before graduating from Random Lake High School. On April 23, 1955, Ruth was united in marriage with LeRoy M. Meyer at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada. The couple settled on a farm in the Town of Sherman and started their family of what would later become eight children. LeRoy preceded her in death in 2018. Mrs. Meyer was an active farm wife who loved raising chickens and taking care of the baby calves and piglets. She also liked canning, tending her flower garden, sewing and knitting. When she wasn't on the farm, Ruth worked at Allen Edmonds Shoe Factory and Sepstead egg plant. She was a great baker and loved to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren help her bake cookies. Above all, Ruth loved her family.
Mrs. Meyer was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lakes Congregation.
Survivors include her eight children: Roger (Barbara) Meyer of the Town of Fredonia, James Meyer of the Town of Sherman, Daniel (Sandra) Meyer of Silver Creek, Peter (Chris) Meyer of the Town of Scott, Stephen (Bonnie) Meyer of the Town of Belgium, Mary (Jeffrey) Ternes of Random Lake, Susan (Glen) Schnelle of Hingham and Ronald (Theresa) Meyer of Campbellsport, 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one soon-to-be-expected great-grandchild. She is further survived by sister Dolores Schroeder of Cascade, brother-in-law John (Linda) Meyer of Kiel, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, sister Luella (the late Arno) Ansay, brother Roland (the late Alice) Jacoby, 4 infant brothers, and brothers-in-law Donald Schroeder and Ralph Meyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Friday, March 20th at Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Mary Chapel, 306 Butler Street, Random Lake. Father Gideon Buya will preside. Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary Cemetery, Random Lake following Mass. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Thursday, March 19 from 4-7PM and again on Friday, March 20, from 9AM until services at 10AM.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020