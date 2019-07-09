Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lampe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elaine Lampe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Elaine Lampe Obituary
Ruth Elaine Lampe

Sheboygan, WI - May 29th 1962-May 26th 2019

Ruth passed away on the afternoon of may 26th at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. She had her husband, Sister and friend by her side. Ruth battled with kidney disease for a few years.

Ruth is survived by her 4 sisters, 2 brothers, her husband Richard Sr., 5 daughters Jessica (Lampe) Murray, Krystal Lampe, Vicky Lampe, Christina Otto, Amanda (Lampe) Rienas,and one son Richard Jr., and 15 grandchildren.

We will be gathering to celebrate Ruths life with friends and family at Cleveland Park, July 20th from 11am to 6pm
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.