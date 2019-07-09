|
|
Ruth Elaine Lampe
Sheboygan, WI - May 29th 1962-May 26th 2019
Ruth passed away on the afternoon of may 26th at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. She had her husband, Sister and friend by her side. Ruth battled with kidney disease for a few years.
Ruth is survived by her 4 sisters, 2 brothers, her husband Richard Sr., 5 daughters Jessica (Lampe) Murray, Krystal Lampe, Vicky Lampe, Christina Otto, Amanda (Lampe) Rienas,and one son Richard Jr., and 15 grandchildren.
We will be gathering to celebrate Ruths life with friends and family at Cleveland Park, July 20th from 11am to 6pm
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019