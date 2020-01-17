Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
W2776 State Hwy. 32
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
W2776 State Hwy. 32
Resources
Ruth G. Luecke


1930 - 2020
Ruth G. Luecke Obituary
Ruth G. Luecke

Elkhart Lake - Ruth G. Luecke, age 89, of Elkhart Lake went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Sheboygan on January 24, 1930, to the late Henry and Margaret (Bauer) Zimmermann. She attended local schools and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School. On December 22, 1951, Ruth married Jerome Luecke. Ruth was a housewife and worked side by side with Jerome on their family farm. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2011. Ruth was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove.

Ruth enjoyed working outside in her flower gardens, painting ceramics, and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her passions in life was caring for her dogs, horses, especially her miniature horse Patches, and other farm animals. She was a selfless and compassionate human being who would always be there to lend a helping hand and will be missed by all who knew her.

Ruth is survived by her son Steven (special friend Fran) Luecke, two daughters, Debbie (Randy) Henschel and Wendy (Steve) Forward; son-in-law Brian Andrews; grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Luecke, Crystal Luecke, Steve (Sara) Schobert, Dawn (Jeremiah) Koenig, Nathan (Julie) Andrews, Jennifer (Dennis) Law, Joshua Forward, and Zachary Forward; four step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild with another on the way; brother-in-law Lloyd (Judy) Luecke; sister-in-law Marian Gerke; other friends and family further survive.

Along with her parents and Jerome, Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Andrews; a brother Fredrick (Bernice) Zimmermann; sisters Marion (Norman) Kimme and Laura Greger and brothers-in-law Marvin Grunewald and Henry Greger and brothers-in-law William Luecke and Earl (Ardelle) Luecke.

A Funeral Service for Ruth will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, W2776 State Hwy. 32, with Rev. Darrel Bergelin officiating. The family will greet visitors on Monday, at the church, from 4:30 until the time of service. Ruth will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be sent in Ruth's name to Trinity Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, visiting nurses and hospice nurses of St. Nicholas Hospital for all the excellent care given to Ruth over the last few years.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
