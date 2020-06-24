Ruth H. ReedSheboygan - Ruth Helen (Barnes) Reed, age 86, relocated from her earthly home and met her Lord and Savior on May 12, 2020.Ruth was born in Sheboygan on December 7, 1933 to Joseph James Barnes and Isabelle Augusta (Gosse) Barnes. Ruth attended elementary school at Spring Farm (a one-room schoolhouse in the Town of Mitchell) and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951. She waitressed at The Grill in Plymouth; played clarinet in the high school band as well as the Plymouth band.She attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina and American University in Washington D.C. where she was employed at the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Bureau of Standards, in the technical reports section of the publications division as a clerk, typist, and director of tour guides.Ruth met Donn Reed on a blind date and they married on Sept, 20, 1953 in Fort Knox where he was stationed.She was a founding member of Jacobson Advertising (now Jacobson/Rost) where she wore many hats over her 34 years as a receptionist, typist, bookkeeper, proofreader, historian and media specialist.She fellowshipped at the Evangelical Free Church where she was a secretary, church historian, Sunday School aide and sang in the choir, ladies' trio and ladies' quartet. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Society, and prepared projects for Vacation Bible School.Ruth performed in the pit orchestra for Community Players musicals, sang in the chorus with the Sheboygan Arts Foundation, and was a vocalist with the Reggie Barber Dance Orchestra. She volunteered with the Sheboygan Youth Band, the Elms Band, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and was banquet chairman for the Soap Box Derby.Known as Grandma Ruth, she was intensively involved with the Early Learning Center, spending many years cutting and sorting various projects for every student that attended. She was a member of the SET committee for over 8 years and was named Intergenerational Volunteer of the Year in April 2000. She also volunteered at Wilson, ESAA and Grant elementary schools.Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, reading, collecting recipes, crafts, music, opera and family history. She enjoyed listening to the Gaither Vocal Band and supporting David Jeremiah's ministry.Ruth's showed kindness and love to everyone she came in contact with. Her family was her most valuable possession and spent many hours involved in their various activities and traveled wherever she needed to go.Ruth is survived by Kimm (Jim) McKalips and their children Andrew (Sarah), Jon (Tereana), Joe (Erin) McKalips, Stephanie (David) Woody, and Deborah (Michael) Winding and many great-grandchildren; Lisa Reed and her children Dylan Victory, Tyler (Michelle) Victory and Erin Zelle; and Marc (Cindy) Reed and their children Marcy and Jackson.She is further survived by her siblings Kathy (Ken) Zimmerman, Barry (Barb) Barnes and Jeff (Bonnie) Barnes, and many nieces and nephews. Also, her "besties" Janice Crane, Judy Zimmerman, Colleen Pyne, Jo Leu, Janet Lammers and Ann Bernard.She was preceded in death by her son Timm, husband Donn, her parents, brother James; and friends Doug Crane and Tito Ramos.A special thanks to Dr. Mancheski for his care and friendship over the years and the Sharon Richardson Hospice for bringing Ruth home to spend her final days surrounded by those who loved her.A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on July 4, 2020, at her home from 10-4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gloves and sanitizer will be available.Ruth had a magical gift for just the right words. Please share yours; your memories and stories with the family. Written remembrances will be a cherished addition to her memory box.