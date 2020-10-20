1/1
Ruth (Zylman) Ippel
Ruth Ippel (Zylman)

Grand Rapids - Ruth Ippel (Zylman), aged 92, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, formerly of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed from her earthly home into her eternal home, on October 19, 2020, and was greeted by her husband Johnny, her daughter Pat, and her parents, siblings, in-laws, and many dear friends.

Ruth was born in Quincy, Illinois, on August 9, 1928, to Derk and Catherine (Den Boer) Zylman, and at the age of 2 moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Ruth married Johnny on June 18, 1948, and they lived in Sheboygan until 1999 when they moved to Grand Rapids. They were married for 61 years until Johnny's passing on July 16, 2009.

Ruth enjoyed singing in her church choir in Sheboygan, and she sewed thousands of stuffed animals for the Sheboygan Christian School Women's Auxiliary. Ruth loved creating beauty through her flower gardens, her baking, her macramé and rosemaling, and through her sewing. In the last third of her life she created many beautiful quilts and wall hangings, by which all of her children and grandchildren have been blessed.

She is survived by her three children: Jack and Cindy Ippel of Zeeland, Steve and Kathy Ippel of Kentwood, and Jane and Phil Hilbrand of Hudsonville; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren: Jon (Joy) Ippel (Isaac, Kendra, and Ella), Janna (Jonathan) Baker (Ethan, Caleb, and Anelise), Julie (Nick) In't Hout (Evalyn, Sofia, Noelle, and Simeon), Jodi (Ben) Houseward (Adrian and Hayes), Ben (Amanda) Ippel, (Jayden, Austin, Hannah, Moriah, and Ezekiel), David Ippel, Krista Ippel, and Katie Ippel. Ruth is also survived by her sister-in-law Connie Zylman.

Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Ruth's life will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Rehoboth Christian School, Faith Hospice, or Raybrook Benevolence Fund.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Alternatives
2432 Fuller Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-363-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Alternatives

1 entry
October 20, 2020
I’m so very sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. But know that she is now free from pain and that makes me very happy for her. What a glorious day for her to reunite with loved ones.
I enjoyed your mom Her smile, the glint in her eye when she would say something sarcastic and we enjoyed talking of Rehoboth (Bob and Mary Ippel’s updates) we both loved the birds visiting the bird feeders on her windows, and spoke of the orchid blooms carefully attended to by Jane.
I loved the quilts in her room and the books of all her amazing handiwork’s. I’m so grateful and glad to have known her and to care for her the past few years (and to meet all of you on your “game days”.
Please know you are thought of and prayed for, now and in the days ahead.
With love,
Pamela Noble, RN
Pamela Noble
Acquaintance
