Ruth J. Barteck
Sheboygan Falls - Ruth J. Barteck (nee Handlos, formerly Lamb), passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls, her home of the last 4 years. She was 90 years old.
Ruth was born August 6, 1929 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Herman and Victoria (nee Dworczyk) Handlos. She graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee. On September 2, 1950, she was united in marriage with John Lamb in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in 1981. On March 17, 1990, she was united in marriage with Bradley Barteck in Sheboygan. She was a secretary first at Heritage Insurance and later at Circle Insurance Agency, retiring in 1997 after many years there.
A devoted Christian and woman of faith, Ruth spent much time with the Lord and enjoyed attending bible studies. She was a former member of Fountain Park United Methodist Church in Sheboygan where she had been involved with the choir, as well as Grace Bible Church in Oshkosh. She loved dogs, and enjoyed sewing, card making with stamps and traveling the country with Brad. She had a passion for helping others, and will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and gentle spirit.
Ruth is survived by her husband Brad and her children: David Lamb of Cascade, Vicki (John) Winter of Sheboygan and Angeline (Walter) Hougas of McFarland. She is further survived by step-son Steven (Janice) Koepsell of Plymouth, 5 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Sandy Thurs of Sheboygan, sister-in-law Carole Handlos of Hales Corners, brothers-in-law Noel (Elaine) Barteck of Owen, WI and Pastor Wesley (Debbie) Barteck of Taylorville, IL, her beloved dog Cinndy, other relatives and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her first husband John Lamb, daughter-in-law Kathy Lamb, brothers Herman Handlos Jr and William Handlos and pet dogs Hobo and Cuddles.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Pastor Paul Turner and Pastor Wesley Barteck will co-officiate. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 9:00-11:00AM. Ruth will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ruth's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020