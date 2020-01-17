Services
Sheboygan - Ruth Katchkey Choy, 92, of Sheboygan died peacefully on January 16, 2020. She was born January 25, 1927 to Louis and Mary (Zussman) Katchkey. She was a graduate of Sheboygan North High where she excelled in sports. She and her twin, Dorothy, were invited to join The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League but declined. She was an avid Brewers fan and never missed a televised game.

Ruth pursued a degree in nursing and specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She was united in marriage with Dr. Samuel Choy, a pediatrician. They moved to Hong Kong for the next three decades. There she was active in The American Women's Club. She devoted herself to raising her children and made sure every one of their birthday parties was spectacular. Her specialty was chocolate cake made from scratch. She was often called upon to bake on special occasions for friends and family. She did beautiful crochet work and her doilies, tablecloths and bedspreads will be admired and treasured forever. One of her proudest achievements was coaching The Diocesan Boys School Quiz Team to an interschool championship the year her son Lawrence was Team Captain.

Ruth was a member of Congregation Beth El. She was a member of The Sisterhood and a lifetime member of Hadassah. As secretary of The Sunshine Club she spread joy by sending cards to fellow members who needed some cheer. Ruth loved and was loved by many cats and dogs through the years. She was especially close to her kitty, Maggie, who was her loving loyal companion to the end.

Ruth is survived by her son, Dr. Lawrence Choy, her daughter, Pamela Choy, and by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel, her parents, and brothers and sisters.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the compassionate, dedicated staff at Sharon Richardson for their home hospice care. She always looked forward to their visits.

Burial will take place at noon on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Sheboygan Hebrew Cemetery in Kohler. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
