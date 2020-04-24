Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
Ruth L. Karbe

Ruth L. Karbe Obituary
Ruth L. Karbe

Sheboygan - Ruth L. Karbe 96 of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Meadowview Health Services. Born March 19,1924 Ruth was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillian Knaack Polster. On May 25,1946 she was united in marriage to Marvin C. Karbe. Together they raised a daughter Susan L. Karbe. Ruth is survived by many nieces,nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Marvin, Daughter Susan, Special Friend Robert Batt, sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen(Harold) Lambrecht, Helen(John) Arens, Donna(Donald) Fesing, brother and sister-in-law, Harry(Darleen) Polster.

Due to Corona Virus there will be no service.

Ruth's family would like to say "Thank You" for the Loving Care given to her at Terrace Place,Progressive, Meadowview, and HSHS hospice St. Nickolas Hospital. Zimmers Westview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
