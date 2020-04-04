|
|
Ruth M. Roeder
Sheboygan - Ruth M. Roeder, 91, of Sheboygan, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Born September 15, 1928 in Sheboygan, Ruth was a daughter of the late William and Elsie Groskopf Eickberg. She attended Mapledale School and graduated from Central High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Leslie G. Roeder on May 21, 1949. They were married for 63 years before he preceded her in death on July 6, 2012.
Ruth is survived by her three children, David (Janet) Roeder, Toronto, Ontario, John Roeder, Howards Grove, and Mary (Gene) TerHorst, Byron Center, MI; her three grandchildren, Emma (Cameron) Bell, Edinburgh, Scotland, Michael (Elizabeth) TerHorst, Grand Rapids, MI, and Katie TerHorst, Oakland, CA; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Sean and Natalie TerHorst, Grand Rapids, MI; her brother, William (LaVerne) Eickberg, Plymouth; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, Leslie, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary (Richard) Hermann, and her great granddaughter, Sophia TerHorst.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in St. John's Cemetery in Schwarzwald.
The family would like to thank Dr. S. Mark Bettag and his staff, and the Sharon S. Richardson Home Hospice and Community Hospice nurses and staff for all their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name for St. Peter Evangelical Church, P.O. Box 716, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, W2850 State Rd 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085 or the .
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ruth's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020