Ruth M. Schroeder
Sheboygan - Ruth M. Schroeder, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at The Shores of Sheboygan where she had been residing.
Born December 23, 1937 in Sheboygan, Ruth was a daughter of the late Abraham and Maud Cevaal Blok. She attended Oostburg area schools and graduated from Oostburg High School in 1957. On November 7, 1959, she was united in marriage to Richard H. Schroeder in Oostburg. They were married for 48 years before Richard preceded her in death on December 13, 2007.
Ruth was a knitter at Wigwam Mills for almost 30 years before her retirement. She was a long time member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. She enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening, snowmobiling, and watching and feeding the birds. She loved traveling with her sister, Ellen, camping and going up north to the family cabin in Crivitz. She and Richard also enjoyed fishing together on Lake Michigan on their boat, the "Golden Goose." One of her greatest joys was walking, especially around the mall and with her dog, Rufus.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis and John, both of Sheboygan; her three grandchildren, Abby (fiancé Ken Daane) Black, Oostburg, Dylan Schroeder, Gibbsville, and Megan (Dakota) Neese, Sheboygan Falls; two great grandchildren, Serenity and Owen Schroeder; her brothers, Carl (Dorothy) Blok, Oostburg, Ernie (Dodie) Blok, Sheboygan, and Glen (Judy) Blok, Menomonee Falls; her sisters, Margaret Ogez, Franklin, TN, Ellen McNeese, Oostburg, and Phyllis (Carl) Nyhof, Oostburg; brothers-in-law, Carl (Roberta) Schroeder, Sheboygan, Jim (Karolyn) Schroeder, Sheboygan Falls, and Tim (Mary) Schroeder, Helena, MT; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Adolph and Mabel Schroeder; her two daughters-in-law, Linda Schroeder and Elizabeth Schroeder, two brothers-in-law, Jack Ogez and Jim McNeese, and her sister-in-law, Delores Blok.
Funeral services for Ruth will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 3027 Wilgus Avenue. The Rev. Bryan Osladil will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Shores of Sheboygan and Allay Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ruth's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020