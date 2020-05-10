Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
Ruth Price


1927 - 2020
Ruth Price Obituary
Ruth Price

Sheboygan - Ruth J. Price, age 92, of Sheboygan passed away early Tuesday morning April 7, 2020. Ruth was born April 28, 1927 in Sheboygan to the late Earl Sr. and Edna (Wordell) Jones. Ruth was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. She was united in marriage to William Price at Bethlehem Lutheran Church; he preceded her in death May 3, 2014. Ruth was employed by Sheboygan Falls Woolen Mills, Sheboygan Paper Box Company and also provided health care to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Chesebro Sr.

Ruth is survived by her son Dennis (Patsy) Gorr of Bullhead City, AZ, daughter Deborah Martinez of Merced, CA, grandchildren Tyler (Kendra) Whipple of Sun Prairie, Michael Martinez and Stephanie Martinez both of California, great-grandchildren Jalen and Anisa Whipple and Graciela Martinez and a sister Midge Walesh of Sheboygan.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, one brother, one sister, grandson Michael Gorr and a stepson Greg Price.

Private family services will be held at the Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Rev. Alan D. Kubow from Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 10, 2020
