|
|
Ruth S. Schueffner
Sheboygan - Ruth S. Schueffner, age 88, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Ruth was born March 22, 1931 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Robert C. and Lydia (nee Heronimus) Roth, Sr. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1959.
Ruth worked at Morningside as a nursing assistant as well as Wigwam, but her proudest job was being at home, raising her boys.
Ruth was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, as well as the Red Hat Society.
Ruth is survived by her four boys, Steven (Kim) Schueffner, Mark (Christine) Schueffner, Scott (Kay) Schueffner and Robert (Casey) Schueffner; grandchildren Amy Schueffner, Mark (Emily) Schueffner, Sarah (Brandon) Miota, Allie Kober, Danny (Amber) Christel, Jackie (Phil) Plagemann, Jordan (Boone) Phonesaythip, Dualy Schueffner and Danielle Schueffner; eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother James C. Roth of Sheboygan, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert C. Roth, Jr. and William C. Roth.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th St. in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Ruth will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery with her parents and brother, in private, at a later date.
Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Mark Lutheran Church and Meals on Wheels.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020