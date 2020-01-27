Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schueffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth S. Schueffner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth S. Schueffner Obituary
Ruth S. Schueffner

Sheboygan - Ruth S. Schueffner, age 88, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.

Ruth was born March 22, 1931 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Robert C. and Lydia (nee Heronimus) Roth, Sr. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1959.

Ruth worked at Morningside as a nursing assistant as well as Wigwam, but her proudest job was being at home, raising her boys.

Ruth was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, as well as the Red Hat Society.

Ruth is survived by her four boys, Steven (Kim) Schueffner, Mark (Christine) Schueffner, Scott (Kay) Schueffner and Robert (Casey) Schueffner; grandchildren Amy Schueffner, Mark (Emily) Schueffner, Sarah (Brandon) Miota, Allie Kober, Danny (Amber) Christel, Jackie (Phil) Plagemann, Jordan (Boone) Phonesaythip, Dualy Schueffner and Danielle Schueffner; eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother James C. Roth of Sheboygan, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert C. Roth, Jr. and William C. Roth.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th St. in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Ruth will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery with her parents and brother, in private, at a later date.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Mark Lutheran Church and Meals on Wheels.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -